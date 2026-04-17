Neha Dhupia Supports Patralekhaa Against Body Shaming: Fix Your Own Thinking

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has extended her support to Patralekhaa, who was subjected to body shaming on social media after her recent public appearance.

Hitting back at the trolls, Patralekhaa, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, said that her body is naturally changing as a part of bringing a new life into this world.

Reiterating the sentiment, Neha called out the unnecessary scrutiny faced by women every day regarding their appearance, especially new mothers.

In her latest post, Neha said that instead of judging others, it would be more beneficial if one worked on improving their own mindset.

Re-sharing Patralekhaa's post on her Instagram Stories, Neha wrote,“Commenting on someone's body has to stop. Especially a new mom who's grown a whole human being inside her and is nurturing life with everything she has. Before judging us fix your own thinking... Sending love Patra. (sic)”

Earlier today, Patralekhaa bashed the social media pages for body-shaming her. She said that she has recently given birth to her first child and is also working on two films simultaneously.

Patralekhaa further stressed that changes in the body are a natural part of pregnancy.

The 'CityLights' actress urged all to show some empathy and kindness instead of passing judgment without thinking.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app,“Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs".

"If I could I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake please learn to be a little kind," added Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood on November 15, last year, as they welcomed their baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary.