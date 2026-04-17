ECI Seizures Cross Rs 865 Crore In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Ahead Of Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that enforcement agencies have seized illicit cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth over Rs 865 crore in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to an official notification, the Commission has intensified surveillance and enforcement measures to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls in both states.

The ECI said it has conducted multiple review meetings with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), Directors General of Police (DGPs) and senior officials of poll-bound states, along with enforcement agencies, to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

To strengthen ground-level monitoring, the Commission has deployed 5,011 Flying Squads and 2,283 Static Surveillance Teams across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. These teams are tasked with responding to complaints within 100 minutes and conducting surprise checks at various locations.

Additionally, 5,363 Flying Squads have been deployed in West Bengal and 2,221 in Tamil Nadu to curb illegal inducements. The Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), activated on February 26, has been instrumental in tracking and reporting these seizures.

As per the data shared by the Commission, West Bengal reported seizures worth Rs 427 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies. Tamil Nadu recorded seizures amounting to Rs 438 crore, taking the combined total to Rs 865 crore.

The Commission also emphasised that enforcement actions should not inconvenience ordinary citizens. District Grievance Committees have been set up to address complaints related to checking and enforcement.

Further, citizens and political parties have been encouraged to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct through the cVIGIL App available on ECINET, which is an easy-to-use mobile application that serves as a centralised digital platform for citizens and officials of the ECI.

The ECI reiterated its commitment to ensuring peaceful, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections in all poll-bound states in the country.