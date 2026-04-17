'Ekatma Parv' Begins At MP's Omkareshwar CM Mohan Yadav Highlights Message Of Spiritual Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Khandwa, April 17 (IANS) The five-day 'Ekatma Parv' began at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formally inaugurating the religious event at the presence of Dwarka Peethadhishwar, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati and several other saints and spiritual leaders from across the country.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Yadav performed Vedic rituals, offered tributes to Adi Shankaracharya, and presented an 'angavastra' and a statue of the philosopher-saint to Swami Sadanand Saraswati.

He also visited a book exhibition and launched the official digital portal of Ekatma Dham.

The presence of seers from different traditions added religious importance to the festival, which aims to promote dialogue among various schools of thought rooted in Indian philosophy.

Addressing the gathering of Hindu saints and spiritual leaders, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has historically been a centre of spiritual thought, penance and knowledge.

He described the state as a sacred land where saints and thinkers have repeatedly contributed to India's cultural and philosophical growth.

"The land of Madhya Pradesh is extraordinary. In every era, great saints and thinkers have enriched it with their wisdom," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav noted that the festival reflects the legacy of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and helps carry forward the message of Advaita Vedanta, which promotes unity of existence and harmony.

The festival is being held at Omkareshwar at the newly developed Ekatma Dham, marking the 'Prakatotsav' (birth anniversary) of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

It is organised by the Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust under the Department of Culture of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The significance of the event lies in its attempt to blend spirituality, philosophy and contemporary discourse.

Under the "Advaitamritam" forum, the festival brings together saints, scholars and experts to discuss topics such as Advaita Vedanta, interfaith understanding, environmental concerns, and even artificial intelligence.

The festival will continue till April 21, featuring cultural performances and concluding with a major diksha ceremony on the banks of the Narmada river, where more than 700 youths will be initiated as "Shankaradoots" under the guidance of saints.