21 Held Under PIT NDPS In Gujarat This Year As Crackdown Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 17 (IANS) The Gujarat Police have intensified the use of preventive detention against repeat offenders in narcotics cases, with five more individuals detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT NDPS Act) and sent to jails across the state, officials said on Friday.

The latest action takes the number of detentions under the PIT NDPS Act to 21 in the first four months of 2026.

In 2025, a total of 86 accused were detained under the same law and lodged in various jails, reflecting an increased reliance on preventive measures against drug-related offences.

The detention orders were issued by the Director General of Police (CID Crime), Dr K.L.N. Rao, and executed by teams of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and CID Crime.

The operation was carried out across Rajkot city as well as Aravalli, Banaskantha, Navsari and Junagadh districts.

The five detained individuals have been identified as Babu Ninama, 49, a resident of Vanka Timba village in Bhiloda taluka; Ishwar alias Hendal Salat, 28, from Palanpur in Banaskantha; Manojgiri Goswami, 45, from Vansda in Navsari; Waheed Panja, 50, from Junagadh; and Imran Belim, 32, from Rajkot.

Police said all of them had previously been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act but were released on bail.

According to officials, the PIT NDPS Act enables authorities to place such individuals under preventive detention to ensure they do not re-engage in activities such as the sale, purchase, transportation or storage of narcotic substances.

Officials said such action is taken in cases where there is a likelihood of accused persons resuming involvement in drug-related trade after being released from jail.

In a statement, Gujarat Police said,“Just as PASA is applied against anti-social elements, similarly the PIT NDPS Act is applied against accused involved in narcotics-related offences.”

The state government has adopted a“zero tolerance” policy towards drug-related crimes and reiterated its commitment to making Gujarat a drug-free state, adding that all necessary steps are being taken in this direction.