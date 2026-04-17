India Hails 10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: 'We Welcome Every Step That...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India on Friday hailed the recently implemented a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that it supports all initiatives aimed at ensuring regional stability.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented on the diplomatic development, saying that India welcomes any move that promotes peace.

“We welcome the ceasefire. We welcome every step that leads towards peace,” Jaiswal stated.

On Hamas, he mentioned,“We have a process in place, and those issues are addressed under that process.”

Israel-Lebanon crisis

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Thursday. The halt in hostilities coincides with US President Donald Trump's indication that he is working to arrange a first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

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The move is being viewed as part of a wider diplomatic effort by Washington to end the ongoing conflict involving Tehran. Iran has held a firm stance during negotiations, asserting that any agreement must include a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Responding to a question on Pakistan's role in the Iran-US peace process, Jaiswal said that India is closely monitoring the situation, adding that New Delhi is keeping a watch on all developments in the West Asia conflict.

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The ongoing conflict in West Asi began after a military offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The situation escalated further when Lebanon became involved after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel on March 2.

Amid these developments, Trump expressed hope that Hezbollah would act responsibly during the ceasefire period. In a post on Truth Social, he stated,“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!”

Trump termed the situation as a possible major development, indicating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun could hold a historic meeting at the White House, the first in 44 years.

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Despite the US President's optimism about reaching a deal to“take care of Hezbollah,” the situation remains complicated on the ground. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that Israeli forces will not pull back immediately.

Netanyahu stated,“We will remain in a 10-kilometre security zone, which will allow us to prevent infiltration into communities and anti-tank missile fire.” He mentioned that Israel's objectives remain the "disarmament of Hezbollah" and a "sustainable peace agreement -- from a position of strength.

Amid the formal ceasefire, the move toward peace has reportedly remained unstable. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli artillery targeted towns like Khiam and Dibbine soon after the truce came into force. Even as Israeli forces stayed on high alert, reports said that some areas of Beirut witnessed celebrations, with fireworks marking the beginning of the 10-day period that Washington hopes will pave the way for a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from ANI)