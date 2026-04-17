David Rietzke is a Lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University. He studies industrial organisation, which examines how firms compete, how markets are structured, and how they are regulated. His research uses economic theory-formal models of decision-making-to understand how firms behave and how this shapes outcomes for consumers.

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