King Of Sweden Visits Ukraine, Meets Zelensky In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press statement with the Swedish monarch in Lviv, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, His Majesty the King of Sweden is on a visit to Ukraine. It is a great honor for us. Thank you very much, Your Majesty. We are grateful for your constant support of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Sweden is among the five largest donors supporting Ukraine's armed forces and population. He also thanked Sweden for the assistance it plans to provide in 2026.

Zelensky added that the King's visit began with honoring fallen Ukrainian heroes.

"I know this is your second visit since Ukraine's independence. You are a very welcome guest. Thank you," he said.

Sweden to supply Ukraine with modern Tridon Mk2 air defense systems

On February 19, the Swedish government announced a 21st aid package worth nearly SEK 12.9 billion (about $1.42 billion), one of the largest military assistance packages in Sweden's history for Ukraine.