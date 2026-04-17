On World Heritage Day, Calls To Protect Heritage In Conflicts And Disasters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The world observes World Heritage Day on April 18 each year, an initiative launched by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 to raise awareness of shared cultural and historical heritage.

This year's theme, "Emergency Response for Living Heritage in Contexts of Conflicts and Disasters," highlights the need to safeguard heritage during crises.

UNESCO defines living heritage as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, and knowledge related to nature and traditional craftsmanship, while ICOMOS includes both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Abdulhamid Salah Al Sharif, an expert in crisis and disaster management, stressed the importance of protecting heritage during armed conflicts, calling it a race against time that requires a dual strategy combining technical measures and community participation.

He explained that specialists must anticipate risks through scientific assessment, develop national strategies linked to early warning systems, and prepare response plans based on potential scenarios.

He also highlighted rapid response actions such as pre-emptive documentation, evacuation of movable artifacts when needed, and quick rescue programs including temporary structural support and in-situ protection using available tools.

At the community level, he said the local population is the first line of defense, through rejecting illicit trade in looted artifacts, reporting violations, and forming local protection groups.

He emphasized that heritage is not just physical remains but a key part of identity and dignity.

On responsibility, he affirmed a shared responsibility approach, noting that protecting heritage is not solely a government task but a collective social commitment.

He added that governments must establish legal frameworks, enforce laws, allocate resources, and adhere to international agreements such as The Hague Convention of 1954.

He explained that society is the true owner of heritage, stressing that without broad public awareness, no official efforts can effectively safeguard this legacy.