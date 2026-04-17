30+ Freight Forwarders Across 10+ Countries Choose A Single Digital Backbone In April

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Softlink Global, provider of the Intelligent Cloud ERP Platform for freight and logistics, announced that over 30 freight forwarders across 10+ countries havemoved to its platform during the month of April, bringing more than 1000+ users onto a single connected system.

The transition spans key logistics corridors across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America - including India, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom, Kenya, and the United States. Freight businesses operating across multiple regions are moving away from fragmented systems and adopting a unified platform where operations, finance, and compliance run together in real time.

“Freight forwarders don't operate in one country. Their systems shouldn't either,” said Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, Softlink Global.“What we are seeing is a clear shift. Companies across regions are choosing a single Digital Backbone to run their business end-to-end.”

The transition included:

- Migration of operational and financial data across regions

- Standardization of workflows across offices and countries

- Activation of freight, finance, and compliance in one system

- Multiple go-lives executed without disruption to ongoing operations

ERP adoption in freight forwarding has traditionally been slowed by concerns around migration risk, downtime, and multi-country complexity. This level of adoption within a single month shows that global freight businesses are now ready to move without breaking operations.

By moving to a connected Digital Backbone, companies gain:

- Real-time visibility across shipments, branches, and countries

- Unified financial control without reconciliation gaps

- Faster decision-making based on live operational data

- Reduced dependency on emails, spreadsheets, and manual follow-ups

From Chennai to Mumbai. From Dubai to Hong Kong. From Singapore to London. From New

Jersey to Nairobi.

Freight is no longer local. Neither is its technology.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is a leading trade technology provider and the digital backbone of freight and logistics. Powering 5,000+ logistics businesses across 50+ countries for over three decades, its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, delivers a unified source of truth for freight forwarders and logistics providers worldwide, with a strong focus on operational stability, discipline, and long-term resilience.