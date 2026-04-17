New York Residents Encouraged To Recycle Electronics Free Of Charge Through State-Approved Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day and ongoing environmental stewardship efforts, New York residents are reminded that free, convenient electronics recycling is available statewide through the program operated by Manufacturer Recycling Management Company (MRM).

The program is approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and is designed to help residents comply with New York's Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act. The law prohibits the disposal of certain electronic equipment in household trash and requires manufacturers to provide responsible recycling options.

Through MRM's statewide network of authorized collection locations and mail-back options, New York households may recycle eligible electronic devices at no cost.

Covered Electronic Equipment Includes:

.Televisions and computer monitors

.Desktop and laptop computers

.Printers and related accessories

.Tablets, e-readers, and other covered personal electronics

Additional eligible devices are identified on the NY DEC website.

Electronics contain materials that can be recovered and reused in the manufacturing of new products. Proper recycling conserves natural resources, reduces landfill waste, and supports environmental protection goals across New York State.

Approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, MRM partners with certified recyclers to ensure safe handling, environmental protection, and data security.

To Participate:

1 “Find a your ZIP code to identify an authorized collection eligible electronics or follow mail-back instructions, where available

MRM administers this program on behalf of participating electronics manufacturers to fulfill obligations under New York's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

Residents seeking additional information may visit or contact....

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Our Mission:

MRM was founded in 2007 by electronics manufacturers for electronics manufacturers. MRM's mission is to bring manufacturers together to help provide convenient, environmentally responsible recycling opportunities to consumers nationwide.