6 Foods To Avoid During A Summer Heatwave To Stay Cool And Hydrated

Hot weather can make digestion harder and dehydration worse. Avoiding spicy, fried and sugary foods during a heatwave can help your body stay cooler, lighter and better hydrated through summer.

Spicy foods can raise body heat and trigger excessive sweating during extreme summer temperatures. This may leave the body dehydrated faster than usual in a heatwave.

Fried foods are harder to digest and increase internal heat production. They can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable on already hot days.

Soft drinks and sweet beverages may feel refreshing at first. Their high sugar content can actually worsen dehydration and leave you more tired.

Red meat takes longer for the body to digest compared to lighter foods. This extra digestive effort can increase body temperature during hot weather.

Coffee and energy drinks can increase fluid loss through frequent urination. Too much caffeine during a heatwave can make dehydration worse.

Chips and packaged snacks contain high sodium levels that pull water from the body. Eating too many can make heat exhaustion more likely in summer.