Invest In The Future Of Clean Energy Drinks: US Capital Global Securities Announces $10 Million Offering For G.O.A.T. Fuel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore an investment opportunity in G.O.A.T. Fuel, a fast-growing, all-natural functional beverage brand co-founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

San Francisco, California, USA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate of the global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with the opportunity to participate in a $10 million preferred equity offering for G.O.A.T. Fuel (the“Company”).

G.O.A.T. Fuel is an emerging leader in the fast-growing healthy energy and functional beverage category, offering clean, all-natural performance drinks designed for health-conscious consumers seeking sustained energy without artificial additives. Co-founded by Jerry Rice, the brand combines natural caffeine from green tea with functional ingredients including cordyceps, lion's mane, beetroot juice powder, electrolytes, and essential vitamins to support endurance, focus, and everyday performance.

The Company has established a growing national footprint, with products available in more than 20,000 retail locations nationwide, alongside a strong digital-first direct-to-consumer platform supported by high repeat-purchase loyalty. G.O.A.T. Fuel is strategically positioned at the intersection of performance, wellness, and lifestyle branding, serving consumers increasingly focused on clean-label, functional products.

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“We built G.O.A.T. Fuel around the same principles that defined greatness on the field: discipline, consistency, and long-term performance,” said Jerry Rice, Co-Founder and Chairman of G.O.A.T. Fuel.“Today's consumers want products that support how they perform throughout the day, without artificial shortcuts. Our mission is to deliver clean, sustained energy through natural ingredients and authentic performance innovation.”

The financing is intended to support the Company's next phase of growth, including go-to-market execution across multiple channels, expanded retail distribution, marketing initiatives, operational scaling, and continued product innovation. According to management, G.O.A.T. Fuel is targeting further expansion across key U.S. markets, including California and Texas, as well as the natural grocery, fitness, military, and e-commerce channels.

“G.O.A.T. Fuel represents a compelling opportunity within the rapidly expanding healthy energy and functional beverage market,” said Charles Towle, CEO of US Capital Global Securities LLC.“With its authentic founder-led brand identity, differentiated all-natural formulation, strong retail presence, and growing consumer demand for wellness-oriented performance products, the Company is well positioned for scalable growth. We are pleased to be assisting G.O.A.T. Fuel with this $10 million preferred equity offering and invite eligible investors to learn more about this opportunity.”

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel is an all-natural functional beverage company focused on delivering clean, sustained energy and performance support for today's health-conscious consumer. Co-founded by Jerry Rice, the brand combines natural caffeine with adaptogens, electrolytes, and wellness-focused ingredients to support endurance, focus, and recovery. The Company's products are distributed through more than 20,000 retail doors nationwide and through a growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. To learn more, visit .

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, Pankaj Vashisth, Partner and CCO, at ... or call +1 415-999-0310.

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at.





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CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010...