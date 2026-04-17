Europe Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market Expanded By 8.1%, Reaching $36.6 Billion In 2025 - Forecasts To 2029

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The quick commerce market in Europe is poised for significant growth, with annual expansion predicted at 8.1%, reaching US$36.6 billion by 2025. Having enjoyed robust development from 2020 to 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3%, the market is set to continue its momentum with a forecasted CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the close of 2029, the market for quick commerce is expected to increase from US$33.9 billion in 2024 to an estimated US$49.5 billion.

Key Trends & Drivers Market Consolidation and Sustainable Economies



The European quick commerce market has transitioned from rapid expansion to strategic consolidation. Getir's 2024 decision to withdraw from certain European markets highlighted challenges while Germany's Flink continues to explore funding and sales options, marking the capital-intensive nature of the industry.

Rising interest rates and tighter funding in Europe are reducing investor interest in growth models with high losses, prompting a focus on unit economics over GMV growth.

Competitive pressures increase as grocery retailers develop same-day and rapid delivery services, challenging dark-store operators. Cross-border M&A and partnerships strengthen the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of operational scale and strategic ecosystem integration over brand loyalty alone.

Supermarket-Led and Omnichannel Rapid Delivery



Major grocers in Western Europe are integrating rapid fulfillment into their online networks, using stores as fulfillment hubs. Tesco has expanded its Whoosh service, allowing quick delivery of larger orders supported by partners like Stuart for vehicle delivery.

As online grocery penetration remains lower in Europe, store-based rapid delivery offers a risk-averse method to meet consumer convenience demands. In the UK, Ireland, France, and the Nordics, rapid delivery is becoming a standard part of online grocery services.

Urban Regulation and Dark-Store Network Reshaping



Cities in Europe are responding to complaints about dark stores by restricting their operations in residential areas, prompting a shift to industrial zones or more traditional store models. Urban policies focus on reducing traffic and emissions, impacting the feasibility of dark stores in favor of micro-fulfillment centers and other models.

Evolving Toward Ecosystem Plays



European platforms are evolving quick commerce into a retail and media ecosystem. Partnerships like Carrefour-Uber Eats illustrate this transition, embedding q-commerce into broader retail strategies. Private-label products and diverse assortments are becoming central to rapid-delivery channels as competition shifts from speed alone to a value-focused model.

Competitive Landscape

Europe's quick-commerce sector is consolidating around financially stable, omnichannel ecosystems. The competitive edge will revolve around profitability and sustainability rather than rapidity. Dominance will likely belong to 2-3 major players per market, reinforced by local partnerships and retail media monetization.

Current Market State



Following a post-pandemic surge and subsequent financial stress for many entrants, Europe's quick-commerce market is now centered around fewer resilient entities. Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and the Netherlands emerge as leading hubs, with delivery models evolving from dark-store to hybrid fulfillment.

Key Players and New Entrants



Leading names include Flink, Glovo, Just Eat Takeaway, and Uber Eats, each expanding into groceries. Retailer-integrated networks like Tesco's Whoosh illustrate the trend towards collaboration. Getir's withdrawal in 2024 marked a pivotal period, reducing opportunities for new players.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



The consolidation trend is evident, with notable exits like Getir and strategic acquisitions like Prosus's acquisition of Eat Takeaway, aiming to enhance integrated services across Europe. Strategic partnerships, such as Carrefour-Uber Eats in France, reflect a move towards network extension and operational efficiency.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the European quick commerce industry, providing an insightful look into key trends, operational metrics, and growth opportunities. It captures the quick commerce ecosystem's evolution across product types, consumer demographics, and operational metrics, lending critical insights into the sector's future direction.

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