IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch RCB Vs DC, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB, the reigning champions, have looked sharp this season, suffering just one setback so far, only against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They've otherwise been dominant, securing convincing wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

With those performances, RCB currently sit second on the points table and will be aiming to carry this momentum forward in their pursuit of the top spot.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves in fifth place, having picked up two wins from four games. They began their campaign on a strong note with victories against LSG and MI, but their progress has been halted by losses to the Gujarat Titans (GT) and CSK. DC will be keen to regroup quickly and get their season back on track with a return to winning form.

RCB has an upper hand in the head-to-head record against DC, as they have won 20 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams. While the Delhi Capitals have won only 12 matches. One match was abandoned between the two sides.

When: Saturday, April 17, 3:30 PM IST

Where: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch: The RCB vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(wK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari