'Conspiracy To Save Nashik Godman': TCS Case Accused Nida Khan's Parents Deny Charges

TCS Nashik case accused Nida Khan's family has denied all charges, calling them false, politically motivated. They also clarified she worked as tele-caller, not in HR. The case involves serious allegations of harassment and abuse against 8 employees.

The case involving employees at a TCS-run BPO in Nashik has sparked national concern. Eight employees, including Nida Khan, have been accused of rape, sexual harassment, religious coercion, and workplace abuse.

Police say the accused allegedly targeted co-workers, mainly young women aged between 18 and 25. So far, nine FIRs have been registered, including one filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion.

Seven of the accused are currently under arrest. Police claim that Nida Khan is absconding.

What are the allegations?

According to complaints, the accused acted as a group and created a hostile work environment. The allegations include:

Abuse of Hindu deities Forced consumption of non-vegetarian food Religious harassment and coercion Pressure to follow certain religious practices

An officer also claimed that Nida Khan discouraged a woman employee from filing a complaint, saying such“things happen”.

The incidents are believed to have taken place between 2022 and 2026. Police are examining more than 40 CCTV footages and recording statements from both victims and the accused.

Nida Khan's parents have firmly rejected all allegations against her. Speaking to India Today TV, her father said the case is false and politically motivated.

He said,“the allegations were false” and claimed his daughter was being targeted to put pressure on another individual.

The family also said the case has been created to divert attention from other matters, including the Kharat case. They added that they are a poor family and that Nida was working to support them.

Her parents and uncle told the channel that Nida had not even spoken to the complainant.

Family shares details about her current situation

According to her family, Nida Khan is currently staying at her in-laws' house in Bhiwandi. They said she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

They also said the accusations have deeply disturbed the entire family.

Her parents stated that she never asked anyone to convert and never made any remarks about gods or goddesses of other religions. They added that their family respects all faiths.

There has been confusion about Nida Khan's role at the company. Some reports claimed she was part of the human resources team.

However, her family and sources told Hindustan Times that she worked as a tele-caller in the sales team, not in HR.

They said she joined the BPO in December 2021 and was not a senior employee. There were at least three levels of staff above her.

Her younger brother said,“A photograph of hers with the designation 'HR head' of the Nashik unit of the firm has gone viral on social media platforms and is now being shown by TV news channels. Her image was taken from her Instagram account and this designation was superimposed on it.”

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has called the allegations serious and disturbing.

In a statement, he said the matter is being treated with the“utmost seriousness” and confirmed that a detailed internal investigation is underway.

He added that the company follows a“zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees” and is fully cooperating with authorities.

The probe is being led by TCS COO Arathi Subramanian to find out the facts and identify those responsible.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being examined carefully.

An undercover operation was also carried out with the help of women police personnel to catch one of the accused.

Officials have made it clear that final conclusions will be drawn only after a full investigation.

The case has raised serious questions about workplace safety, misuse of authority, and the spread of misinformation.

While police continue their probe, the strong denial by Nida Khan's family has added another layer to the case. For now, authorities are focusing on gathering evidence and ensuring a fair investigation.