Jacqueline Fernandes Seeks To Turn Approver In ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case Court Grants Permission To Travel

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes, on Friday, expressed her wish to turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court asked her to file an application before the department, a counsel confirmed. This case is pending before the Patiala House Court.

Patiala House Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Fernandes' plea. The court has asked the ED to file a reply on April 20, reported ANI.

The court has allowed her application for permission to travel to Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan from April 24 to May 25.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)