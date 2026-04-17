Jacqueline Fernandes Seeks To Turn Approver In ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case Court Grants Permission To Travel
Patiala House Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Fernandes' plea. The court has asked the ED to file a reply on April 20, reported ANI.
The court has allowed her application for permission to travel to Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan from April 24 to May 25.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
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