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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Organizes Nationwide Summer Check-Up Camp
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 17, 2026: In its continued pursuit of delivering an enhanced ownership experience, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles today announced the launch of a nationwide Summer Check-Up Camp for its customers. This service initiative will run from April 9 to April 28, 2026, across authorised Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles workshops.
With the onset of the summer season, the initiative is aimed at ensuring optimal vehicle performance, reliability and comfort during high-temperature conditions. Customers can avail a free comprehensive vehicle health check-up, which includes a 30-point inspection covering key systems such as air-conditioner performance, battery health, tyres and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical systems, CNG system checks along with EV-specific diagnostics.
The camp also offers exclusive discounts on extended warranty, spare parts, lubricants, value-added services and genuine accessories. Customers can avail a flat 10% discount on extended warranty, up to 10% discount on spare parts, lubricants and value-added services, and a flat 15% discount on Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA). Additionally, easy EMI options are available on extended warranty and AMC packages.
With these regular proactive initiatives, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to reinforce its customer-first approach by delivering value-driven service experiences that prioritise reliability, comfort and convenience. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorised Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles workshop to make the most of the Summer Check-Up Camp.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd) *:
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company', BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
With the onset of the summer season, the initiative is aimed at ensuring optimal vehicle performance, reliability and comfort during high-temperature conditions. Customers can avail a free comprehensive vehicle health check-up, which includes a 30-point inspection covering key systems such as air-conditioner performance, battery health, tyres and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical systems, CNG system checks along with EV-specific diagnostics.
The camp also offers exclusive discounts on extended warranty, spare parts, lubricants, value-added services and genuine accessories. Customers can avail a flat 10% discount on extended warranty, up to 10% discount on spare parts, lubricants and value-added services, and a flat 15% discount on Tata Motors Genuine Accessories (TMGA). Additionally, easy EMI options are available on extended warranty and AMC packages.
With these regular proactive initiatives, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to reinforce its customer-first approach by delivering value-driven service experiences that prioritise reliability, comfort and convenience. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorised Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles workshop to make the most of the Summer Check-Up Camp.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd) *:
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company', BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
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