MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 APRIL 2026 AT 13.00 P.M. EEST, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Sirkiä

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sirkiä, Hanna

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20260413152948_59

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Transaction date: 2026-04-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 335 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, ...

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.