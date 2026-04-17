Hyundai Motor Group Expands Community Initiatives As It Completes 30 Years In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group on Friday marked 30 years of operations in India and announced expansion of its community initiatives such as healthcare, education, cultural and environmental programs across the country.

The Group said it will scale activities delivered by its seven affiliated companies and the Happy Move program to broaden private‐sector exchanges between India and South Korea, the company said in a release.

It announced that Hyundai Mobis is implementing pond and lake restoration projects to improve water storage in water-scarce regions of Tamil Nadu.

Hyundai Motor's 'Ecogram' program has established local waste recycling facilities and converts food waste into biogas for power generation.

Through its global 'IONIQ Forest' social contribution program, Hyundai Motor has planted 1.1 million trees and developed parks in regions including Pune, Sriperumbudur and Gurgaon since 2021.

The group mentioned ongoing efforts to integrate its 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer campaign' with the global 'Hyundai Hope on Wheels' initiative and establishment of the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics at IIT Madras to advance cancer research.

The 'Sparsh Sanjeevani' program is being expanded to deliver telemedicine and mobile medical services to more communities.

"Hyundai Glovis is helping to improve healthcare access for local residents by donating essential medical equipment, such as pulse oximeters, thermal scanners and wheelchairs, to the government hospital in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai," the release said.

Its foundation provides subsidised treatment for vulnerable populations and workforce development for medical professionals. Further, it announced efforts in education and youth development, including ongoing construction of design studios and educational facilities in technical schools by Kia Corporation.

Hyundai Mobis is establishing engineering labs for hands-on youth education and building kindergartens in rural areas, it noted.

Further, the group said it is strengthening the bond between Korea and India through a diverse range of cultural, artistic and sports-related exchanges.