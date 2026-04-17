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Leading Formula 1Tm️technology Expert To Close Sabio Disrupt London
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sabio Group, the AI-first expert services partner focusing on CX transformation in the contact centre, today announced that one of motorsport's most respected voices on data strategy and high-performance AI will close this year's Disrupt London 2026 event as its keynote speaker.
Former F1 Executive and CEO of Performance Insights, Mark Gallagher, brings four decades of experience at the highest level of the sport, having held senior leadership roles across several teams and operations.
An accomplished author, broadcaster, speaker and analyst, he works closely with drivers, teams, sponsors and businesses, sharing practical insights into building winning teams, managing risk and competing in relentlessly competitive environments.
He has been behind some of F1's most celebrated technology partnerships during the sport's digital transformation and is a consultant who has helped translate motorsport's obsessive relationship with data into lessons for global enterprises.
His appearance at Disrupt London signals something important: the gap between organisations that merely talk about AI transformation and those who execute it is widening - and fast.
“Formula 1 didn't stumble into data-led performance. It was a relentless, deliberate transformation which is now decades in the making and demanded courage at every level of successful organisations. The companies winning with AI today are making the same choice - they've stopped hoping for outcomes and started engineering them from the very beginning.”
- Mark Gallagher, Former Formula 1Executive and CEO of Performance Insights
Mark's announcement comes as Sabio accelerates its own evolution as an AI-first CX transformation business. The 2026 Disrupt theme - 'Beyond the Hype' - sits at the precise intersection of where Gallagher's story lands hardest: when you have the right data architecture, the right culture, and the right strategic nerve, performance becomes predictable, not accidental.
“Mark has watched organisations transform under the most unforgiving performance conditions imaginable - where success is engineered through data, automation and intelligent decision-making at speed. That is no longer a metaphor for customer experience - it's the operating reality. At Sabio, we're applying AI in exactly that way: embedding intelligence into real CX workflows, from predictive analytics and intelligent routing through to agent assistance and automation at scale. Mark's perspective reflects the journey our clients are on, and we're genuinely delighted to welcome him to Disrupt London this year.”
- Andy Roberts, CEO, Sabio Group
Disrupt has evolved into one of Europe's most anticipated events for senior CX and technology leaders. The 2026 programme features case studies and key AI-first inputs from brands from across Europe, and in London includes British Airways, DHL Express, NewDay and Bromford Housing.
“Our clients are no longer asking whether AI matters in customer experience - they're asking how quickly they can operationalise it. They want to know how AI can reduce cost-to-serve, improve customer outcomes, and give their teams better intelligence in every interaction. Disrupt London reflects that shift: practical examples of how Sabio is helping organisations deploy AI across the contact centre and wider CX ecosystem - responsibly, at scale, and with measurable impact and outcomes.”
- Ioan MacRae, Chief Revenue Officer UK & Ireland, Sabio Group
Gallagher's keynote - 'How AI and Analytics Supercharge Marginal Gains and Winning Outcomes' in Formula 1' - will close the London agenda, setting the strategic context for a day of case studies and real, hands-on guidance of what AI-powered customer experience actually looks like at scale.
Registration for Disrupt London 2026 is open now. The event is free to attend for qualifying CX, operations, and technology leaders.
Former F1 Executive and CEO of Performance Insights, Mark Gallagher, brings four decades of experience at the highest level of the sport, having held senior leadership roles across several teams and operations.
An accomplished author, broadcaster, speaker and analyst, he works closely with drivers, teams, sponsors and businesses, sharing practical insights into building winning teams, managing risk and competing in relentlessly competitive environments.
He has been behind some of F1's most celebrated technology partnerships during the sport's digital transformation and is a consultant who has helped translate motorsport's obsessive relationship with data into lessons for global enterprises.
His appearance at Disrupt London signals something important: the gap between organisations that merely talk about AI transformation and those who execute it is widening - and fast.
“Formula 1 didn't stumble into data-led performance. It was a relentless, deliberate transformation which is now decades in the making and demanded courage at every level of successful organisations. The companies winning with AI today are making the same choice - they've stopped hoping for outcomes and started engineering them from the very beginning.”
- Mark Gallagher, Former Formula 1Executive and CEO of Performance Insights
Mark's announcement comes as Sabio accelerates its own evolution as an AI-first CX transformation business. The 2026 Disrupt theme - 'Beyond the Hype' - sits at the precise intersection of where Gallagher's story lands hardest: when you have the right data architecture, the right culture, and the right strategic nerve, performance becomes predictable, not accidental.
“Mark has watched organisations transform under the most unforgiving performance conditions imaginable - where success is engineered through data, automation and intelligent decision-making at speed. That is no longer a metaphor for customer experience - it's the operating reality. At Sabio, we're applying AI in exactly that way: embedding intelligence into real CX workflows, from predictive analytics and intelligent routing through to agent assistance and automation at scale. Mark's perspective reflects the journey our clients are on, and we're genuinely delighted to welcome him to Disrupt London this year.”
- Andy Roberts, CEO, Sabio Group
Disrupt has evolved into one of Europe's most anticipated events for senior CX and technology leaders. The 2026 programme features case studies and key AI-first inputs from brands from across Europe, and in London includes British Airways, DHL Express, NewDay and Bromford Housing.
“Our clients are no longer asking whether AI matters in customer experience - they're asking how quickly they can operationalise it. They want to know how AI can reduce cost-to-serve, improve customer outcomes, and give their teams better intelligence in every interaction. Disrupt London reflects that shift: practical examples of how Sabio is helping organisations deploy AI across the contact centre and wider CX ecosystem - responsibly, at scale, and with measurable impact and outcomes.”
- Ioan MacRae, Chief Revenue Officer UK & Ireland, Sabio Group
Gallagher's keynote - 'How AI and Analytics Supercharge Marginal Gains and Winning Outcomes' in Formula 1' - will close the London agenda, setting the strategic context for a day of case studies and real, hands-on guidance of what AI-powered customer experience actually looks like at scale.
Registration for Disrupt London 2026 is open now. The event is free to attend for qualifying CX, operations, and technology leaders.
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