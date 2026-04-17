Technical Analysis Of The Dow And GBP/USD As They Lose Upside Momentum While US Natural Gas Futures Stabilise.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​Dow Jones rally loses upside momentum

​The Dow Jone Industrial Average's sharp rally off its late March low has so far taken it to this week's 48,709 high below which it may short-term consolidate with the 9 April high at 48,324 being revisited. Further minor support may be found around the 10 March high at 48,220.

​A rise above 48,709 would push the mid-February low at 49,084 to the fore.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 13 April 47,506 low

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 31 March 45,057 low

​Dow Jones daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​GBP/USD rally stalls

GBP/USD's ​ swift two-week advance is taking a breather marginally below the $1.3600 mark as the US dollar stabilises.

​While Thursday's high at $1.3595 caps, it is possible that the 10 March-to-8 April highs at 1.3484-to-$1.8483 may be revisited. Further down meanders the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3410 which could also offer support.

​On a break above $1.3595 the mid-June 2025 high at $1.3632 would likely be engaged.

​Short-term outlook: consolidating below this week's $1.3595 high

​Medium-term outlook: neutral while above the $1.3160 late March low but below the 23 March high at $1.3479

​GBP/USD daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​US natural gas futures prices continue to slide

​US natural gas ​ futures have been drifting lower since March and seems to have found an interim low at Tuesday's 240.4 low from where a minor recovery phase has been slowly building.

​Resistance is likely to be encountered around the 253.3 late February low, though. As long as the next higher 265.9 18 February high isn't overcome, a fall through the 240.4 low remains on the cards with the August low at 236.7 being eyed.

​Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 7 April high at 271.8

​Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 9 March high at 322.9

​US natural gas daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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