PM Kobakhidze Highlights Georgia's Economic Progress At Antalya Diplomacy Forum
“An average of 9.3% since 2021. We also started this year well: economic growth in January-February stood at 8.4%,” he noted.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the country's main goal is to maintain peace, ensure stability, and deliver economic progress, while also strengthening connectivity.
“Thanks to this approach, we not only preserve peace within the country, but also contribute to broader peace in our region - the South Caucasus,” he added.
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