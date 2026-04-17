Pezeshkian Lauds Iran's Economic Management During US-Israeli Aggression
Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on Thursday.
He said that while Iran was simultaneously facing war, sanctions, and economic pressures, Iranians practically encountered no serious shortages in daily needs.
This, he said, was the result of precise decision-making in the government and the support of the Leader in managing the supply of essential goods.
Pezeshkian identified creating unity and cohesion as the key factors of management in wartime.
Achieving a common perspective among officials, especially in economic fields, is a time-consuming but necessary process that plays a decisive role in overcoming crises, he noted.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said that the 40-day resistance of the nation should be reflected in the production of effective narratives.
The US and the Israeli regime imposed a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians, on Feb 28.
In retaliation, Iranian Armed Forces launched attacks on American and Israeli positions in the region, demonstrating their capability to strike back effectively.
Despite initial expectations by the attackers of a swift victory, the Iranian response proved significantly more potent, inflicting heavy damage on US and Israeli military resources while rallying the nation's unity and resistance.
- NNN-BERNAMA-IRNA
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