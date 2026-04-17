Karnataka: Six Burnt Alive, Several Injured As Car-Bus Collision Sparks Blaze In Yadgiri

In a horrific road accident near Shantapura Cross in Surapur taluk of Yadgiri district, at least six people were burnt alive after a car collided head-on with a private bus and caught fire. The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were quickly engulfed in flames, leaving little chance for those trapped inside to escape. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region and raised fresh concerns about road safety.

Car And Bus Engulfed In Flames

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was extremely powerful, triggering an immediate fire that spread rapidly to both vehicles. The car was completely gutted, and all six occupants died on the spot. The scene was described as gruesome, with charred remains visible inside the vehicle.

Bus Was Travelling From Bengaluru To Kalaburagi

Initial reports suggest that the private AC bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi at the time of the accident. The car was reportedly heading from Yadgiri towards Lingasugur in Raichur district. Around 40 passengers were on board the bus when the collision occurred.

Passengers Injured As Fire Spread

The fire from the crash also spread to the bus, leaving several passengers seriously injured. Locals rushed to the spot and attempted rescue efforts, but the car doors were jammed due to the impact, trapping those inside. The fire spread rapidly, making rescue operations extremely difficult. Fire brigade personnel later managed to douse the blaze.

Police Begin Investigation

After the fire was brought under control, authorities began the process of recovering the bodies and identifying the victims. The Surapur police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Injured Admitted To Hospital

The injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where some are said to be in critical condition. Further details regarding their identities and condition are awaited.

The tragic incident has created a tense atmosphere in the area and has once again raised serious concerns about road safety and the operation of private buses in the state.