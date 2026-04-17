Bein Expands Motorsport Portfolio With WEC Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group ('beIN') has secured a multi-year deal to broadcast all races of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 35 territories across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). Fans will be able to watch all races live via beIN's flagship sports network, beIN Sports, and beIN's OTT platform TOD across the MENA region.

The 2026 season will span five global regions – Europe, North America, South America, APAC and MENA. The action begins on 19 April with the 6 Hours of Imola in Italy, before moving through a European leg – including the 24 Hours of Le Mans taking place in June – and concluding with a run of international rounds across the Americas and Asia. The rearranged Qatar 1812km will take place in late October, ahead of the season finale in Bahrain.

The addition of the FIA World Endurance Championship strengthens beIN Sports' position as the home of global motorsport – which includes Formula 1, MotoGP, FIA European Rally Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, FIM Superbike World Championship and Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.

All races will be available to beIN subscribers across the following 35 territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen,Brunei, Cambodia, East-Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand.