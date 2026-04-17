CPI(M), Samajwadi Party Delegations Stopped At Noida Border Amid Worker Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 17 (IANS) A delegation of the CPI(M), led by its General Secretary, M.A. Baby, and a 10-member Samajwadi Party delegation was stopped by the police at the Chilla Border and DND, respectively, on Friday while on the way to meet protesting workers in Noida.

Speaking to reporters, M.A. Baby said,“I requested a meeting with the District Magistrate. Our other leaders had also tried to meet her earlier, but they were not given the opportunity. When I arrived, I too was stopped. We are demanding an enquiry into the alleged police lathi-charge on workers. We attempted to contact the District Magistrate's office as well, but received no response.”

Meanwhile, a 10-member Samajwadi Party delegation also arrived at the DND (Northwest Transit Center) in solidarity with protesting workers. Due to a heavy police presence at the site - including personnel from the PAC and RRF, as well as senior officers like the DIG, DCP, and ACP - the delegation was stopped.

Key leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Atul Pradhan, Shahid Manzoor, Pankaj Malik, Kamal Akhtar, and Aashray Gupta, were subsequently detained at the DND site.

Speaking to IANS, Mata Prasad Pandey said, "I had warned that there is deep dissatisfaction among the workers and urged for a resolution, but no action was taken. The top officials have ignored the exploitation of the workforce. We have been informed that many workers are injured and hospitalised. Now, unable to address their own failures, the authorities are claiming 'Pakistani involvement' as a distraction."

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Noida's Sector 8, where employees created a ruckus at a company premises, demanding a salary hike. Upon receiving information, a heavy police force was deployed to control the situation. The employees were initially cleared from the roads and escorted inside the company premises, but protests continued within the building.

Authorities have also intensified security arrangements across key locations, including the DND Flyway connecting Delhi and Noida, to prevent any escalation. Police deployment has been strengthened as delegations from both the CPI(M) and the Samajwadi Party were expected to visit the area to meet workers. However, police have put restrictions in place to prevent such delegations from proceeding further.

Amid the unrest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday had reiterated that there would be no compromise on the rights, dignity, and social security of workers. Chairing a review meeting on the state's industrial situation via video conferencing, he directed officials to ensure dignified working conditions, timely payment of wages, and provision of all statutory benefits.

Taking serious note of the situation in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to identify and take strict action against any non-worker elements attempting to incite unrest or disrupt industrial harmony. He emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against those spreading rumours or misinformation.