Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region: Port Equipment And Homes Damaged, Nature Reserve On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Fires broke out at several locations, including on the territory of the Danube Biosphere Reserve, as a result of the enemy attack. The fires have already been extinguished.

Among the damage are administrative buildings, equipment, and containers. At least six private residential houses were hit. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

Russian drone strikes fire station in Sumy region

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and more than 170 drones of various types. Launches were carried out, among other places, from temporarily occupied Crimea.