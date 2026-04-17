Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of GCC Unified Military Command

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai met with Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) H E Major General Abdulaziz Ahmed Salem Al Balawi.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances. The meeting was attended by Commander of Peninsula Shield Forces Major General Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ruwais, Head of the Military International Cooperation Authority Major General (Air) Mohammed Rashid Al Shahwani, along with a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.