GU-Q Applications Nearly Double For Class Of 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has reached a new level of selectivity for the Class of 2030, with applications rising 92 percent. The surge marks the most competitive admissions cycle in the university's history and brings the admit rate to a record low.

The admitted class reflects exceptional academic strength and global reach, bringing together some of the most accomplished students from around the world. These are high-achieving students who have distinguished themselves in the classroom and beyond, across debate, research, and community service, with a clear record of excellence and impact.

Accepted students represent more than 66 nationalities across nearly every region of the world, including Africa, East and South Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf. Qataris are the largest group of admitted students, making up around 40%. Women make up approximately two thirds of admitted students.

To maintain its rigorous academic standards, the Qatar campus of Georgetown University has kept the number of admitted students intentionally limited, supporting small class sizes and close engagement between students and faculty.

Dean Safwan Masri (pictured) said,“This year's admissions cycle is a resounding affirmation that our efforts to elevate GU-Q's reputation and deliver excellence in our academic offerings have borne fruit. I am deeply grateful to everyone across our community who has contributed to this achievement.”

The rise in applications comes amid growing demand for education in international affairs, alongside major shifts in international student mobility, expanding educational options, and increasing interest in global experiences.

At the same time, with multiple global polarities and ongoing wars in Ukraine, Sudan, Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon, demand is rising for graduates with the analytical rigor, regional expertise, and global perspectives to navigate growing uncertainty. GU-Q's

Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service program is designed to meet that need. The program is ranked No. 1 among international relations schools by Foreign Policy magazine.

The curriculum spans international politics, economics, history, and culture, with a focus on critical thinking, interdisciplinary analysis, and engagement with real-world challenges.

The introduction of the Science, Technology, and International Affairs (STIA) major promises to further expand student interest and the breadth of curricular offerings in Doha. The new major responds to a world reshaped by ecological and technological disruption, ensuring graduates remain well positioned for careers across government, diplomacy, international organizations, and the private sector.

Student perspectives point to strong leadership and a close academic community as central to the GU-Q experience. Even during periods of remote learning in response to regional conflict, the university has maintained continuity in instruction and upheld its academic standards.