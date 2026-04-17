Azerbaijani Oil Scales Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $2.54, or 2.25%, on April 16 from the previous level, coming in at $115.55 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $2.9, or 2.66%, to $111.83 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $2.27, or 2.76%, to $84.42 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.28, or 0.24%, to $116.27 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the highest one in July 2008 ($149.66).