Starmer, Macron To Host Global Summit On Reopening Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the UK Prime Minister's office reports this.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Paris later this morning (Friday 17 April) to co-host a virtual meeting of the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative. Around 40 countries are expected to join the summit,” the statement says.

It is noted that the leaders will focus on“supporting the fragile ceasefire in the region and ensure shipping routes are reopened and secured through the Strait for the long term.”

“Planning is underway now, with a view to deploying a combined military effort as soon as conditions allow. The international mission will be strictly defensive in nature,” Starmer said.

U.S., Iran consider extending ceasefire by two weeks – Bloomberg

Earlier reports indicate that the United States, Israel, and Iran have agreed to a two-week mutual ceasefire and to reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, full navigation through this critical waterway has yet to be restored in practice.

Archive photo: X / Emmanuel Macron