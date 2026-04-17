8Th Pay Commission Update: Big News For Pensioners! 67% Pension, Rs 75 Lakh Gratuity Proposed

A thorough memorandum for the 8th Pay Commission has been prepared, containing great pensioner ideas. These recommendations might transform things for retired central government personnel if the administration embraces them.

A detailed memorandum has been officially submitted for the 8th Pay Commission. It includes some amazing proposals for pensioners that could change their lives if accepted.A memorandum was filed on April 14, 2026. It focuses on protecting the financial future of retired central government staff, especially with rising inflation and living costs.The memorandum's main point is its strong stand against the contribution-based National Pension System (NPS) and the new unified pension scheme. The NC-JCM is demanding their rollback and wants the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) back.The memorandum proposes a big jump in pension. It suggests giving 67% of the last drawn salary as pension, up from the current 50%, so retirees can maintain their lifestyle.The memo demands age-based pension hikes, as medical costs shoot up with age. The proposed structure is: 70% of last pay at 65 years, 75% at 70, 80% at 75, 85% at 80, 90% at 85, and 100% at 90 years.The current way of calculating death and retirement gratuity is seen as a disadvantage for employees. The memo suggests calculating it based on 25 working days a month, not 30.The biggest highlight for gratuity is a proposed three-fold increase in the maximum limit. The proposal is to raise it from the current Rs 25 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. It also wants to scrap the 16.5 times pay limit for those with over 33 years of service.The proposals go beyond just pension. There's a demand to introduce House Rent Allowance (HRA) for pensioners to help them cover housing costs in both cities and villages.For pensioners who need medical support, the memorandum has proposed a new 'Caretaker Allowance' to help them manage expenses.The 51-page memo also suggests a new fitment factor. The NC-JCM has demanded raising the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. To do this, they've proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 and doubling the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%.