Shown Deep Commitment To Strengthening India-US Ties: Trump Congratulates Delhi L-G Taranjit Sandhu

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 17 (IANS) The United States Embassy in India on Friday shared a post by US President Donald Trump congratulating former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on assuming charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his diplomatic experience and contributions to strengthening India-US ties.

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship. Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress and furthering global ties!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

In his message, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic career and expressed confidence in his leadership role in Delhi, noting his contribution to advancing bilateral relations between India and the United States during his tenure as ambassador.

Sandhu served as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024 and is widely credited with playing a key role in deepening strategic and diplomatic relations between the two countries during his tenure.

Prior to becoming Ambassador, Sandhu had held several important diplomatic assignments. He served multiple stints at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, making him one of the most experienced Indian diplomats dealing with US affairs.

He also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City from July 2005 to February 2009, where he worked on multilateral diplomacy and global policy issues.

Known for his extensive experience in foreign policy and international relations, the 63-year-old diplomat has been involved in shaping India's diplomatic outreach during key phases of its engagement with global partners.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service, Sandhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party fielded him as its candidate from Amritsar, though he lost the election.

He was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on March 11 at the Lok Niwas. The oath of office was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union ministers, and other senior officials.

Following his appointment, Sandhu has called for a“solution-oriented approach” across political lines to address the governance and developmental challenges of the national capital.