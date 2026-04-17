CBSE 12Th Result 2026 Update: Know Expected Date And How To Download Marksheet Easily

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: The long wait for lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students might be over soon. Everyone is eagerly waiting for their results. The board has not announced an official date yet, but looking at past trends, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected in the second or third week of May. Some reports even suggest the results could come by the end of April, but there's no official confirmation on the website.

Since the CBSE Class 10 results were already declared on April 15, the anticipation for the Class 12 results is very high. Here's a complete guide on where and how to check your results, including on platforms like DigiLocker, SMS, and UMANG.

Where and how to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

Once the results are out, students can check their scores on CBSE's official websites. You will need your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. The official websites are nic and gov. Here are the simple steps to check your result online:



First, open one of the official websites.

Next, click on the“Class 12 Result 2026” link.

Now, enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Once you submit, your marksheet will appear on the screen.

You can download it immediately and take a printout. Remember, this online marksheet is provisional. You will get the original marksheet from your school later.

Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2026: Faridabad Girl Scores Perfect 500/500 Marks

What if the website is slow? How to check the CBSE 12th result then?

On result day, the website gets a lot of traffic and can become slow. In such a situation, students can use other methods to get their scores.

How to download the CBSE 12th marksheet from DigiLocker?

Every year, CBSE makes digital marksheets available on DigiLocker. After logging in, students can go to the“Pull Partner Documents” section to download their marksheet. The marksheet will have these details:



Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade

Pass/Fail status Student's name and roll number

If you have internet problems, you can also check your CBSE 12th Result 2026 through SMS and IVRS.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 via SMS?

Open the message box on your mobile and type the message in this format:



CBSE12 <Roll Number> <DOB> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Send this message to 7738299899. You will receive your subject-wise marks on your phone shortly.

How to find out the CBSE 12th result through IVRS?

Students can also listen to their results by dialling 24300699 with their area code. A small charge applies for this service.

How was the CBSE 12th result last year?

In recent years, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 has been quite good. In 2025, the total pass percentage was 88.39%, and girls performed better than boys.



Girls: 91.64%

Boys: 85.70% Looking at this trend, a good result is expected this year as well.

Important advice for CBSE Board Class 12 students

Before checking your result, keep your admit card handy so you can easily find your login details. There is no need to panic after seeing the result. If your marks are lower than expected, CBSE also provides options for re-checking and re-evaluation.

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