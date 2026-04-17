Mamata Banerjee Vows To Fight 'Bangla Birodhi' BJP In Bengal Poll Push

In a last week West Bengal poll campaign push, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned up the heat against what she calls the "Bangla Birodhi" Bharatiya Janata Party.

Vow to Protect Bengal

Campaigning for candidates contesting from various seats in the Cooch Behar district on Thursday, CM Banerjee vowed to fight for protecting Bengal, safeguarding people's rights, and preserving its secular fabric. "As long as I stand, I will not allow the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars to inflict misery or suffering on the people of this land. I will fight to protect Bengal, safeguard the rights of those I am elected to serve, secure the future of this beautiful state, and preserve our secular fabric and inclusive ethos against every force that seeks to tear it apart," she posted on X, posting a campaign rally video alongside. "But I need you beside me, as you have always been," her post added.

'You Are My Greatest Asset'

Remembering her long political journey, she said that she has been consistent in her ideology, and has walked "every step of this journey with the people." "From my days in student politics to three terms as Chief Minister, I have walked every step of this journey with the people. That has never changed. It never will. There is no greater joy in my life than being among my Maa, Mati, Manush. You are my greatest asset," her post read.

Campaign for AITC Candidates

Urging people to put their trust in Joraphool (twin flowers, symbol of AITC) The AITC chief had campaigned for multiple TMC candidates, including Sablu Barman from Mathabhanga, Harihar Das from Sitalkuchi, Avijit De Bhowmick (Hippy) from Cooch Behar Dakshin, Suman Kanjilal from Alipurduar, Birendra Bara from Kalchini, Rajeev Tirkey from Kumargram, Subhash Chandra Roy from Falakata, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Sangita Roy Basunia from Sitai.

High-Voltage Contest Ahead

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

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