Bengaluru Traffic Relief? Cabinet Approves 11 New Flyovers Worth ₹13,262 Crore

Bengaluru: If you're tired of Bengaluru's infamous traffic, there's a ray of hope. The state cabinet on Thursday gave its administrative approval for a massive infrastructure push: 11 new elevated corridors across the Greater Bengaluru area.

This huge project will cover a total length of 72.60 km and is estimated to cost a whopping ₹13,262.70 crore. The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd. (B-SMILE) is the agency tasked with implementing this plan.

This move is part of a larger promise made in the 2025-26 state budget to build 120 km of signal-free elevated corridors. The current approval covers the first 72.60 km. Out of the 11 flyovers, two will be built on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, while the remaining nine will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

The total project cost is ₹13,262.70 crore. The state government will contribute ₹7,150 crore, and another ₹2,072.57 crore is set aside for land acquisition. The plan is to raise the remaining funds through private entities.

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So, where are these flyovers coming up?

The new corridors will connect several key areas, including:



Yeshwantpur to Old Madras Road

Marenahalli Main Road to Kanakapura Main Road

Shoolay Circle to St. John's Hospital

Old Madras Road to the Electronic City Flyover

Doddaballapur Road to Kogilu Circle

Konanakunte Cross

Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli

Kanakapura Road at Raghuvanahalli Cross

Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle

Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Nrupathunga Road

Tumakuru Road's MEI Junction

West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road

Nagawara Junction to Bagalur Main Road Mother Teresa Cross to Bagalur

Rotary flyover also gets the nod

And that's not all. The cabinet also approved the revised estimate of ₹436.44 crore for the long-pending rotary flyover project at the IOC Junction in Baiyappanahalli.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its approval for a project to purify and compress biogas produced from five of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) wastewater treatment plants. This project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model over the next 20 years at a cost of ₹85 crore.

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