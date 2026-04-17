Barmer Sizzles At 42.9 Degrees IMD Warns Of Dust Storms In 8 Rajasthan Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) Centre in Jaipur issued an alert for dust storms and light rain in eight districts of Rajasthan on Friday, as Barmer district recorded a temperature of nearly 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a weak weather disturbance is likely to trigger thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 km/h) and drizzle in Alwar, Deeg, Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.

Despite the brief weather activity, there is unlikely to be any significant relief from the ongoing heatwave. In parts of western Rajasthan, temperatures are expected to remain between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days, above normal levels. The weather is forecast to remain largely dry across the state from Friday till April 22. Cities like Barmer and Jaisalmer are likely to see temperatures crossing 43 degrees.

Although a mild Western Disturbance is becoming active, its impact will be limited, offering little respite from the intense heat.

In the Jodhpur division, only partial cloud cover is expected, with minimal fluctuations in temperature.

On Thursday, temperatures in 10 cities crossed 41 degrees, while in 16 cities, including Jaipur, maximum temperatures hovered around the 40-degree mark.

Barmer was the hottest in Rajasthan with 42.9 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer was 42.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner recorded a temperature of 42 degrees, Kota had 41.6 degrees, Nagaur had 39.5 degrees, Churu had 42.4 degrees, Sri Ganganagar had 42 degrees, Sikar had 40.2 degrees, and Jhunjhunu had 39.9 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature. Heat conditions in Jaipur continue to intensify, with the maximum temperature touching 39.8 degrees, about two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Centre, a weak system will result in isolated thunderstorms and drizzle in parts of Jaipur on Friday. At 7.00 a.m., the temperature in the city was recorded at 28 degrees. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 39 degrees, while the minimum may remain close to 25 degrees.

Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma stated that a mild Western Disturbance has become active, leading to the current change in weather conditions across Rajasthan.