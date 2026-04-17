Akshay Kumar Recalls Struggling To Pay Rs 75 As Rent During His Early Days In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In a special Mumbai-themed episode of Wheel of Fortune, Bollywood superstar and host of the show, Akshay Kumar shared his personal connection to the city, saying,“Mujhe Mumbai shahar ne bahut kuch diya hai.”

He reminisced about the time when he first arrived in Mumbai, highlighting that he came to the city in 1970 at the age of just three.

He recalled staying in a chawl in Sion Koliwada and shared,“Shurvat jo hoti hai vakai mein ye jo shahar hai na, ye kamaal ka shahar hai, iske mitti ke ander ek aisi cheez hai ki ye kisi ko bhi neeche se ek dum upar fek deti hai, aur kisi ko kabhi upar se ek dum neeche fek deti hai.”

He also shared a glimpse of his humble beginnings,“Main jaha pe rehta tha, waha bhada tha 75 rupees mahine ka, par vo bhi thodi mushkil ho jaati thi, aur ye karte karte aur waha se aaj Bhagwan ki daya se Juhu main rehte hai.”

He added,“Samajh mein nahi aata, lekin maine ye dekha hai jo apne sath imaandaari, mehanat se, aur lagan se kaam karta rehta hai aur maano na maano discipline se kaam karta rehta hai uske liye ye shahar bahut kamaal ka hai.”

Akshay further emphasised that the city has lessons for everyone, including those on the wrong path,“Shaitani, badmashi, cheating aur frauds ye sab kahi na kahi neeche aa hi jaata hai.”

Expressing gratitude, he said,“Iss shahar ne bahut kuch diya hai mere aur mere poore parivaar ko.”

Turning to the audience with an emotional and motivating message, Akshay concluded,“Aur jitne log aaj yahan baithe hai aur jo aaj dekh rahe hai, ye shahar sab ke liye hai, iske paas sab ke liye bahut saari cheezein dene ke liye hai, bas aapko emaandari se kaam karte raho aur mahanat karte raho kahi na kahi aap ke liye kuch likha hai, milta hai.”

This heartfelt conversation highlighted Akshay Kumar's deep bond with Mumbai and served as an inspiring message for viewers.

–IANS

rd/