India PM Modi Pushes For 33% Women's Quota In Lok Sabha Despite Resistance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Voting on the Delimitation and Union Territories Laws amendment bills is set in the Lok Sabha, India's Lower House, today (April 17), with fierce debates focusing on the constitutional amendment to implement 33 per cent women's quota in parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a special session on Thursday that“a developed India does not mean only good infrastructure but participation of women in policy making.”

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He urged: "As a friend, I have some advice for those opposing this (bill). Everybody who has objected to reservation of women in any field, haven't been spared by women. Those who oppose the women's reservation bill today will have to pay the price for a long time."

"Have faith in the women of the country, and in their decisions. Let 33 per cent of the women come to the parliament. And then let them make decisions," he added

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The bill aims to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 at present to up to 850 seats, following a delimitation exercise based on the last published census. It also aims to expand numbers in state assemblies to include reservation for women.

Since it is a constitutional amendment bill, it requires the support of a majority of two-thirds of parliament. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has an effective strength of 293, which is 67 seats short of the target.

In the Rajya Sabha, the upper house, 163 members have to back the move, but the NDA is short of 20 seats.

'Dangerous gerrymandering'

There is strong opposition to the bill because of fears of a sharp erosion in the share of parliamentary representation in the southern and northeastern states. The main beneficiaries will be the Hindi-heartland states of the north.

"One of the BJP's dangerous plans is to "gerrymander" all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections,” warned Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief, in a post on X.“The proposed Bills remove all Constitutional safeguards on delimitation, giving full power to the Delimitation Commission which the govt itself will appoint and direct.”

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala said the BJP-led government plans“to re-delimit the constituencies to increase the number of seats in the areas where the ruling party is strong.” He described the move as 'political demonetisation.'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP rules in 21 states and Union Territories, but has just one woman chief minister in Delhi. He said Muslim and Other Backward Class (OBC) women should also be included in the reservation.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, burnt a copy of the Delimitation Bill, calling it a conspiracy and a black law. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said the move would penalise states for their successful population control policies; he suggested a hybrid model to reward economic contribution and development performance.

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