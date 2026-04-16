Dubai Health Joins Ihope As First Laboratory Partner In The Middle East

iHope: Diagnosing kids in LMIC

Partnership marks iHope's first in-country testing arrangement, reducing logistical barriers and accelerating access to genomic diagnosis

- Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun, Director of Dubai Health's Genomic Medicine CenterDAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance announced today that Dubai Health has joined iHope as the program's first laboratory partner in the Middle East. Through this partnership, Dubai Health will extend the provision of no-cost clinical whole genome sequencing for patients enrolled through new iHope clinical sites, in regional low- and middle-income countries, using Illumina sequencing workflows.The collaboration establishes two important firsts for the program. Dubai Health is the first iHope laboratory partner based in the Middle East, and this is the first time an international laboratory in the iHope network will support in-country testing for an existing clinical site. Together, these advances reduce the friction of cross-border sample shipment, strengthen regional diagnostic capacity, and help speed access to results for children and families seeking answers.Dubai Health joins a growing iHope network that now includes six laboratory partners and 26 clinical sites across 15 countries. The program expands access to clinical genomic testing for children with suspected rare genetic diseases in underserved communities and is building a distributed model for diagnosis that is both globally connected and locally rooted.“This partnership with Dubai Health is an excellent example of the network iHope is working to build,” said Dr. Jennifer Troyer, Director of Global Genomics at Genetic Alliance.“It is enhancing the capacity for world-class genomic medicine in the Middle East while also demonstrating the value of placing testing closer to the point of care. This will improve turnaround time, enable better clinical coordination, and ultimately shorten the time to diagnoses for families who have already waited too long.”Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun, Director of Dubai Health's Genomic Medicine Center, said,“We are honored to join the iHope network as its first laboratory partner in the Middle East. For families whose children are living with rare genetic diseases, getting a diagnosis can be a long and uncertain journey. Through this partnership, samples from patients enrolled at iHope clinical sites across the region will now be tested here in Dubai, rather than being sent overseas. That means faster results, closer coordination with clinical teams, and ultimately, answers reaching families sooner. This is what our 'Patient First' promise looks like in practice, and we are proud to play our part in advancing genomic medicine for children and families who need it most."By expanding high-quality regional laboratory capacity, iHope is moving beyond a centralized philanthropic testing model toward a more durable global infrastructure for rare disease diagnosis. The addition of Dubai Health strengthens that shift by connecting local and regional clinical care with in-country genomic testing, a step toward faster, more efficient, and more equitable access.About iHopeiHope, a program of Genetic Alliance, expands access to no-cost clinical genomic testing for children with suspected rare genetic diseases in underserved communities worldwide. Working through a network of clinical and laboratory partners, iHope helps families obtain diagnoses that can inform care, management, and access to additional support.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics. Founded in 1986, the organization works to promote access to genetic services, foster innovation, and support policies and practices that improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities.About Dubai HealthDubai Health is Dubai's first integrated academic health system, established to elevate the standard of care and advance health for humanity. It comprises six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers, 21 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Jalila Foundation. Through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving, Dubai Health multidisciplinary teams work collaboratively to put the Patient First.

Sharon Terry

Genetic Alliance

+1 202-966-5557

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Dubai Health Joins iHope as First Laboratory Partner in the Middle East News Provided By Genetic Alliance April 16, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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