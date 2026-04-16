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Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2026 Q1)
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Universe
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All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
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Selection Criteria
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Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
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Number of Constituents
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19 in Q1 2026
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Launch Date
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12th December 2018
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Base Date
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3rd December 2018
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Base Value
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1,000
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Reconstitution Rule
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If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
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Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
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Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
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Weighting Methodology
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Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
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Currency
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US Dollar / HK Dollar [EOD in 14 currencies]
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Dissemination
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Every 5 seconds for 24x7
(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
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Website
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Bloomberg Page
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IXCI
Appendix 2
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index
As of 31 March 2026
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Appendix 3
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 4
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 5
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 6
ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and Bloomberg Page IXCI
The vendor tickers are shown below:
For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series and EOD indexes, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes
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