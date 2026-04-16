Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2026 Q1)

Bloomberg Page



IXCI



Appendix 2



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index



Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-Volume

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative Market Coverage

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$1,533,407,044,481

$43,779,443,111

$66,691.44

58.59%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$291,140,668,312

$23,907,396,435

$2,023.51

69.71%

25.84%

3

BNB

$99,700,601,834

$2,038,341,597

$608.55

73.52%

8.78%

4

XRP

$98,820,126,064

$3,218,693,555

$1.32

77.30%

8.59%

5

Solana

$58,322,802,634

$4,336,158,111

$82.44

79.53%

5.00%

6

TRON

$27,802,977,066

$657,701,996

$0.32

80.59%

3.20%

7

Dogecoin

$18,028,347,533

$1,341,528,833

$0.09

81.28%

1.47%

8

Cardano

$11,055,216,118

$608,106,281

$0.24

81.70%

0.93%

9

Bitcoin Cash

$10,617,756,282

$424,111,900

$459.70

82.10%

0.97%

10

Hyperliquid

$8,515,529,227

$338,272,606

$36.79

82.43%

1.00%

11

Monero

$7,415,161,010

$124,095,526

$321.29

82.71%

0.63%

12

Chainlink

$7,273,963,510

$623,444,392

$8.61

82.99%

0.65%

13

Stellar

$5,965,923,096

$147,863,725

$0.17

83.22%

0.59%

14

Zcash

$4,956,891,601

$450,471,925

$225.56

83.41%

0.40%

15

Litecoin

$4,745,674,586

$397,678,356

$53.20

83.59%

0.43%

16

Avalanche

$4,565,289,028

$327,621,719

$8.79

83.76%

0.40%

17

Sui

$4,558,926,661

$688,122,173

$0.86

83.94%

0.36%

18

Hedera

$4,371,988,560

$136,144,137

$0.09

84.11%

0.40%

19

Shiba Inu

$3,987,578,330

$135,856,575

$0.00

84.26%

0.36%



As of 31 March 2026



# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap



Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website



Appendix 3



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes



Index Constituent

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20.00%

47.35%

10.00%

38.28%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20.00%

20.26%

10.00%

16.37%

10.00%

25.472%

3

BNB

20.00%

11.81%

10.00%

9.54%

10.00%

14.848%

4

XRP

20.00%

11.67%

10.00%

9.44%

10.00%

14.682%

5

Solana

20.00%

8.91%

10.00%

7.20%

10.00%

11.199%

6

TRON

-

-

10.00%

5.76%

10.00%

8.968%

7

Dogecoin

-

-

10.00%

3.91%

10.00%

6.085%

8

Cardano

-

-

10.00%

3.10%

10.00%

4.829%

9

Bitcoin Cash

-

-

10.00%

3.18%

10.00%

4.944%

10

Hyperliquid

-

-

10.00%

3.22%

10.00%

5.005%

11

Monero

-

-

-

-

10.00%

3.968%



As of 31 March 2026



Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Crypto

90-day-average Crypto Market Cap

90-day-average Crypto V olume

Index Level

Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50

Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional

Bitcoin

$1,533,407,044,481

$43,779,443,111

16119.86

50.00%

84.53%

Ethereum

$291,140,668,312

$23,907,396,435

17402.12

50.00%

15.47%



As of 31 March 2026



Appendix 5



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes



Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-

volume

Cut-off Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

USDt

$185,014,602,798

$90,009,449,564

$0.9991

7.07%

40.00%

2

USDC

$75,247,269,332

$12,399,472,322

$0.9997

9.94%

40.00%

3

Ethena USDe

$6,227,533,422

$125,083,188

$0.9991

10.18%

6.02%

4

Dai

$5,364,237,297

$153,912,985

$0.9997

10.39%

5.50%

5

World Liberty Financial USD

$4,432,479,244

$1,826,951,498

$0.9995

10.56%

4.48%

6

PayPal USD

$3,897,616,348

$150,988,466

$0.9996

10.71%

4.00%



As of 31 March 2026



Appendix 6



ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and Bloomberg Page IXCI . For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



The vendor tickers are shown below:



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

TradingView Ticker

Reuters Ticker



Real-time

Delayed





ixCrypto Index

IXCI

IXCI2

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

IXCBI2

IXBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

IXCEI2

IXEI

.IXEI1



For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series and EOD indexes, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes



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