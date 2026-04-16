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U.S. And Philippines Plan The Launch Of Historic 4,000 Acre Economic Security Zone To Shore Up Supply Chains
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)
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Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg today announced the United States' and the Philippines' plans to establish a 4,000-acre industrial hub to secure inputs vital to American and global supply chains. The site is located in the Luzon Economic Corridor of the Philippines. The site-the first of its kind-is being designated by the Philippines as an Economic Security Zone, a new model for AI-native investment acceleration hubs being developed under the Pax Silica Initiative.
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The Economic Security Zone is part of a broader strategy to surge production for inputs vital to U.S. supply chains. It is expected to serve as a purpose-built platform for allied manufacturing-an investment acceleration hub where the specific industrial activities are shaped by market demand, host-country comparative advantages, and the evolving needs of the allied network. Situated within the Luzon Economic Corridor, the Zone can leverage the Philippines' geographic centrality in the Indo-Pacific, its young and technically skilled workforce, and its deepening alliance with the United States.
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Joint governance: The two governments intend to identify appropriate frameworks for the long-term development of the Zone that facilitate sovereign alignment and shared upside as it scales.
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Enhanced Operational Certainty: The Economic Security Zone is intended to fuse American expertise in institutions and legal regimes – internationally enforceable contracts, transparent regulatory standards, and expert dispute resolution – with enhanced access to the Philippines' outstanding workforce and talent, mineral endowments, energy resources, and strategic position at the crossroads of Indo-Pacific trade.
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Critical minerals: The Philippines holds significant reserves of nickel, copper, chromite, and cobalt-minerals increasingly vital to global supply chains.
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Infrastructure: The Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) is a coordinated, high-impact investment in key sectors, including in transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. The LEC will transform Luzon into a more prosperous and interconnected region while delivering value to American investors.
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First of many: The Luzon hub is intended to be the first Zone in a broader industrial network-a constellation of integrated manufacturing sites, logistics corridors, and shared financial instruments spanning partner nations across multiple continents.
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System transformation: This interconnection can transform Pax Silica industrial policy from a collection of bilateral projects into a genuine system capable of competing with-and ultimately displacing-the concentrated supply chains on which the world currently depends.
For media inquiries, please submit questions here, and stay updated by following @UnderSecE on X. For more information, visit Pax Silica.
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