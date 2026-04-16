Mariami Releases New Single“Midnight Oil,” A Retro-Funk Ode To Intuition And Creative Vision

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Mariami_Midnight OilBlending Retro Funk With Introspective Lyricism, the Track Explores Intuition, Sacrifice, and Creative Perseverance

New York, NY - April 16, 2026 - Mariami unveils her new single,“Midnight Oil,” a shimmering, retro-inspired track that blends the sultry pulse of '70s funk with lyrics steeped in intuition, mysticism, and creative pursuit. Hypnotic and emotionally charged, the song captures the inner world of a visionary determined to follow their truth at any cost.

Genre: Pop, Indie-Pop, R&B

Similar Artists: SZA, Kacey Musgraves

Release Date: March 23, 2026

LISTEN HERE

Driven by entrancing melodies, drippy guitar lines, and a deliciously funky groove, Mariami transports listeners into a world where foresight, resilience, and longing collide. Through vivid imagery and incantatory lyricism, Mariami explores what it means to trust one's vision even in moments of uncertainty. Lines like“a three-part jasmine, black peppercorn, a thread of red ribbon, a spell is born” pull the listener into a world of symbols, ritual, and revelation. At the same time, the refrain“I burned up all the midnight oil” anchors the song in the sacrifice behind following your dreams. The result is a meditation on the cost of seeing clearly.

Rooted in the forward-thinking spirit of Aquarius,“Midnight Oil” speaks to artists, dreamers, and anyone compelled to keep going even when the path ahead is unclear. Mariami embraces the idea of being able to see the future clearly, despite those around you not seeing the road ahead, honoring the power of those who keep creating, believing, and pushing forward. With its funk drenched textures, soulful atmosphere, and spellbinding narrative,“Midnight Oil” is a timeless addition to playlists centered around indie pop, retro soul, and late-night allure.

“Midnight Oil” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

About Mariami

Mariami first came to prominence in the UK with two chart-topping singles“Finally” with Jadekey and“Justice Now” with Barista Cafe. With over 13 million streams on Spotify alone amassed via her catalog of written songs, Mariami has proven herself as a global artist with a unique sound that blends pop music with modern stylings learned at Berklee College of Music and the competitive club scene of Los Angeles and NYC. Her musical roots in traditional Georgian soul music lays the foundation for her progressive songwriter toolkit. She paints with a kaleidoscopic palette in this way, blending Indo-European melody + soul. From this she has built her Indo-Pop sound which is brilliantly progressive. Her album“GATES” was chosen by Apple for their Keynote, resulting in billions of impressions worldwide. Her unique style and voice have won her a worldwide audience, and she continues to tour and release new music to this day.