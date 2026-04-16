Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 Is Now Officially Available: The Next Evolution In Full-Body Adaptive Ergonomics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring the revolutionary DynaCore System, Sihoo's newest flagship chair eliminates support loss during movement and delivers truly adaptive, personalized comfort

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic furniture with 15 years of design and engineering excellence, today announced the official global availability of the highly anticipated Doro C300 Pro V2. Engineered to redefine all-day comfort, this new flagship model is the market's first ergonomic chair to deliver true, intuitive, full-body adaptive support.





The End of Support Loss During Movement

Building on the global success of the original Doro C300, the Pro V2 sets a new standard for dynamic comfort. At its core is Sihoo's proprietary DynaCore Full-Body Support System.

Unlike traditional office chairs that lose support the moment you move-or ergonomic chairs that demand constant readjustment-the Doro C300 Pro V2's DynaCore system seamlessly synchronizes the backrest, lumbar support, headrest, and armrests. The result is a chair that intuitively responds to your natural movements. Whether you lean forward for focused work, shift side to side, or recline to relax, the chair maintains perfect, continuous balance.

Personalized Comfort from the First Moment

The Doro C300 Pro V2 takes personalization further with the SyncroFlex Backrest. The instant you sit down, the chair automatically maps and follows the natural curvature of your spine. Its intelligent recline path adapts dynamically to your unique body size and movement patterns, delivering a highly tailored experience with zero manual adjustments.

Next-Generation Features

The Doro C300 Pro V is packed with upgraded technology designed for today's professionals, gamers, and creators:



Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 - Offers three levels of targeted adjustability for fatigue-reducing lower-back support that lasts all day.

8D Bionic Armrests - Move in eight directions to provide perfect arm support whether you're typing, gaming with a controller, or scrolling on a mobile device.

Ultra-Wide 3D Headrest - Delivers precise, cradle-like neck support to relieve tension during long periods of focus. Weight-Adaptive Mechanism 2.0 - Automatically calibrates recline tension to your body weight, providing an ultra-smooth recline of up to 135° for a seamless transition between work and rest.

Availability

The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 is now officially available in major global markets, including the United States, Germany, and France.

To purchase or learn more about its groundbreaking features, visit: .

About Sihoo

Founded in 2011, Sihoo is driven by a core mission: to create seating solutions that seamlessly combine comfort, robust support, and cutting-edge ergonomic innovation. With 15 years of dedicated expertise in biomechanics and engineering, Sihoo has become a globally recognized brand trusted by modern businesses, remote workers, and households in more than 100 countries.

Media Contact

Company: Sihoo

Name: wendy xu

Email:...

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

