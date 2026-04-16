TTAADC Election Results: Counting Begins Amid Tight Security In Tripura

The results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) general elections are set to be declared on Friday, with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM. Authorities have completed all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth, free, and fair counting process.

West Tripura District Election Officer and District Magistrate, Vishal Kumar, stated that comprehensive measures have been undertaken, covering both the counting procedures and security arrangements. Speaking to ANI from the 13-Simna Tamakari (ST) DC Constituency at Swami Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya in Mohanpur Sub-Division, Kumar said that the administration is fully prepared for the counting exercise. The polling for the TTAADC elections was conducted on April 12.

Robust Security Measures in Place

On Thursday, Kumar visited multiple counting centres across Mohanpur and Jirania subdivisions to review the final arrangements. He informed that a stringent three-layer security system has been put in place at all counting centres. A large number of central paramilitary forces, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and state police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. To prevent any untoward incidents, all counting centres will be under strict surveillance through CCTV monitoring under the supervision of the Election Commission.

Dharmanagar By-election Counting

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the by-election to the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency in North Tripura district will also be conducted on the same day. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)