Asheville, NC - Western North Carolina is experiencing a surge in demand for custom residential architecture as buyers relocating from metropolitan areas seek homes that blend contemporary design with mountain sensibility. Vellum Architecture and Design reports that clients increasingly want dwellings that feel both modern and deeply connected to the region's distinctive landscape and character.

This trend aligns perfectly with the expertise of Mark Rudolf, a custom homes architect in Asheville, NC, whose practice is built on the Native Modern philosophy. A Virginia Beach native and Virginia Tech graduate, Mark developed his architectural foundation in the concept of placemaking-designing spaces that respond thoughtfully to their surroundings while remaining timeless in execution. His work on Brasada Ranch in Bend, Oregon, which earned recognition as the first U.S. resort to achieve LEED Gold certification and was named Sustainable Community of the Year, exemplifies this commitment.

"Today's clients understand that truly exceptional design doesn't fight the landscape-it enhances it," says Mark Rudolf, one of the leading modern home architects in Asheville, NC. "They want homes that capture mountain views, maximize natural light, and use materials that age beautifully while maintaining clean, contemporary lines. That's what Native Modernism delivers."

Mark's portfolio includes projects that have shaped hospitality design globally. Beyond Brasada Ranch, his work encompasses The Sebastian in Vail and Castello di Casole in Tuscany, properties that demonstrate how modern architecture can honor regional context while achieving international acclaim. As some of the best home architects in Asheville, NC, the team at Vellum applies these same principles to residential projects of all scales..

As modern mountain home architects in Asheville, NC, the firm emphasizes sustainable materials, advanced visualization technology, and collaborative client relationships. From initial site walks to final construction, the process remains transparent and discovery-focused, ensuring each home reflects both the client's vision and the site's unique character.

Begin your custom home journey with Vellum Architecture and Design. Visit to connect with Mark Rudolf and explore how Native Modern design can transform your Asheville property.