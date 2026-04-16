Greenville, SC - Navigating the health insurance marketplace can be confusing and overwhelming for individuals and families alike, and making the wrong choices can lead to costly gaps in coverage or the loss of valuable subsidies. True Heart Insurance is raising awareness about the risks that come with bypassing a qualified agent during enrollment - and why those risks are far more significant than most people initially expect.

True Heart Insurance, a leading insurance agency in Greenville, SC, has been serving both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking communities throughout the Upstate of South Carolina since 2013. From humble beginnings, the agency has grown into one of the largest health insurance agencies in the state, built on a foundation of bilingual service, personalized enrollment, and long-term client support.

Joshua Dixson, recognized by many as a top insurance broker in Greenville, SC, emphasizes that Marketplace representatives are legally limited in the guidance they can offer. "They cannot walk you through the plan details that actually matter - your co-pays, deductibles, or which doctors fall within your network," Dixson explains. "That level of guidance is something only a licensed agent can legally provide."

The consequences of skipping an agent can be serious. A RAND Corporation study found that 5.9 million people who enrolled through the Marketplace lost their subsidies and coverage simply because they didn't understand the maintenance process. Dixson and his team, who specialize in health insurance in Greenville, SC, work with each client individually to ensure enrollment is done correctly and coverage is maintained throughout the year.

Best of all, the services provided by True Heart Insurance come at no added cost to clients. Joshua Dixson, offering some of the best health insurance in Greenville, SC, is compensated directly by the carriers - so clients benefit from expert guidance, plan comparisons, and ongoing support without paying a single additional fee beyond their monthly premium.

To get started with an agent who puts your needs first, visit or contact True Heart Insurance today to schedule a free consultation.