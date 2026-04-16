Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 45+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist pipeline landscape. It covers the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline? @ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist treatment.

The leading Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Companies such as Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics and others. Promising Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Therapies such as Exenatide, NG101, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist? @ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Clinical Trials Assessment

The Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Overview

Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) agonists are a class of medications primarily used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. They mimic the action of endogenous GLP-1, a hormone secreted by the intestine in response to food intake. GLP-1 plays a crucial role in regulating glucose homeostasis by stimulating insulin secretion and inhibiting glucagon release, both of which help to lower blood sugar levels. Several types of GLP-1 receptor agonists are available, each with unique formulations and dosing regimens. Exenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, and lixisenatide are among the most commonly prescribed GLP-1 agonists. These medications are typically administered via subcutaneous injection, with dosing frequency ranging from once-daily to once-weekly injections. Such convenience in dosing improves patient adherence and may contribute to better treatment outcomes.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Emerging Drugs Profile

Survodutide: Boehringer Ingelheim

Survodutide is a glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist with a novel mechanism of action that activates both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors that are critical to controlling metabolic functions. Survodutide was co-invented by Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma. Survodutide has received US FDA Fast Track Designation as well as a PRIME designation in the EU for the treatment of NASH. Survodutide is being evaluated in Phase III trials for people living with obesity, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

MK-6024: Merck

MK-6024 is an investigational peptide and dual agonist at glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucagon receptors in clinical development for the treatment of NASH. MK-6024 is being developed under an exclusive licensing agreement between Merck and Hanmi Pharmaceutical for the treatment of patients with NASH. The drug has been granted Fast Track Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of NASH, a more severe form of NAFLD. A Phase IIa clinical trial was conducted that compared the efficacy and safety of efinopegdutide to the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide in patients with NAFLD. The results of this trial were presented at the 2023 European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Annual Congress. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

TE-8105: T-E Pharma Holding

TE-8105 is an ultralong-acting human GLP-1 receptor agonist (peptide segment 7-37 of native human GLP-1), in which alanine at position 8 is replaced by 2-aminoisobutyric acid and lysine at position 26 lysine is conjugated with a fatty acid bundle containing 2 long-chain fatty acids, a C16 acid and a C18 diacid. TE-8105 has been compared with semaglutide, which is modified with one C18 diacid at 26 lysine residue, for various effects. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical development for the treatment of Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Obesity, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

CT-996: Roche

CT-996 is an investigational, once-daily, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of both type 2 diabetes and obesity. Unlike the endogenous GLP-1 hormone, CT-996 is specifically designed to be a biased GLP-1 receptor agonist that activates cAMP signaling with minimal-to-no beta-arrestin recruitment. These finely-tuned signaling properties are expected to lead to strong glycemic control, significant weight loss and good tolerability. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Obesity & Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

If you're tracking ongoing Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Treatment Drugs

The Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Treatment.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist market.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Companies

Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics and others.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Report covers it all @ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Companies- Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics and others.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Therapies- Exenatide, NG101, and others.

Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Glucagon-Like Peptide Agonist Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Survodutide: Boehringer IngelheimMid Stage Products (Phase II)MK-6024: MerckEarly Stage Products (Phase I)CT-996: RochePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameInactive ProductsGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist Key CompaniesGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist Key ProductsGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist- Unmet NeedsGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist- Market Drivers and BarriersGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist Analyst ViewsGlucagon-Like Peptide (GLP) Agonist Key CompaniesAppendix

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