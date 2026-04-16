Alexia Poe Launches“Clarity First” Pledge For Better Communication

MENAFN - GetNews) Alexia Poe of Nashville, Tennessee, introduces a personal pledge to promote clear, intentional communication in work and daily life.

Strategic communications expert Alexia Poe has announced the launch of her“Clarity First” pledge, a personal initiative aimed at improving how individuals communicate in high-pressure and everyday situations.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across journalism, government, and business, Poe is encouraging people to take small, consistent steps toward clearer thinking and stronger communication habits.

“I've always been drawn to the moment where an idea becomes reality,” Poe said.“That's where communication matters most.”

The pledge comes at a time when communication breakdowns are becoming more visible across industries. Studies show that:



86% of employees and executives cite poor communication as a major cause of workplace failures (Salesforce)

Companies with effective communication are 3.5 times more likely to outperform peers (McKinsey)

Only 28% of employees feel leadership communicates clearly during change (Gallagher, 2024) Miscommunication costs large organizations an average of $62.4 million annually (SHRM estimate)

Poe believes the issue is not just organizational. It is personal.

“Clarity is what turns ideas into results,” she said.“If people are not aligned, even the best ideas can fall apart.”

Why the Pledge Matters Now

In a fast-moving environment shaped by constant updates, digital noise, and complex decisions, Poe says communication habits need to be more intentional than ever.

“Confusion slows everything down,” Poe said.“Clarity speeds things up.”

Her pledge focuses on simple behaviors that anyone can adopt, regardless of role or industry.

“You don't have to be in charge to communicate clearly,” she said.“Listening is where good strategy starts.”

The“Clarity First” Pledge: 7 Personal Commitments

Poe's pledge outlines seven specific commitments designed to turn communication into a daily practice:

I will pause before responding to ensure my message is clear and thoughtful

I will ask at least one clarifying question in important conversations

I will confirm understanding instead of assuming alignment

I will simplify complex ideas into clear, direct language

I will listen fully without interrupting

I will align my message with a clear purpose before sharing it

I will reflect daily on one communication I could improve

“An idea is just the start,” Poe said.“What matters is what happens next.”

Do-It-Yourself Toolkit: 10 Ways to Improve Communication Today

Poe emphasizes that improving communication does not require training programs or outside services. Individuals can start on their own.

Here are 10 simple actions anyone can take:

Write down your main point before speaking

Use shorter sentences when explaining ideas

Repeat key points in your own words to confirm understanding

Ask“What am I missing?” in discussions

Limit multitasking during conversations

Replace jargon with plain language

Summarize meetings in 2–3 clear sentences

Check tone before sending messages or emails

Practice active listening by taking notes

End conversations by confirming next steps

“Communication is part of the system,” Poe said.“It connects strategy, people, and execution.”

30-Day Clarity Tracker

To help individuals stay consistent, Poe suggests a simple 30-day tracker:



Daily Check-In (Yes/No):



Did I ask a clarifying question today?



Did I simplify at least one message?

Did I listen without interrupting?

Weekly Reflection:



What worked well?



Where did confusion happen?

What will I adjust next week?

End of 30 Days:



Identify one habit that improved



Identify one area still needing work Commit to continuing one behavior long-term

“Clear thinking leads to clear action,” Poe said.“And that's what moves things forward.”

Call to Action

Alexia Poe invites individuals, teams, and organizations to take the“Clarity First” pledge and begin applying these habits in their daily work and communication.

Participants are encouraged to share the pledge and toolkit with colleagues, friends, and networks to help build a culture of clearer, more effective communication.

“Strong communication is not a one-time effort,” Poe said.“It's something you build every day.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Alexia Poe

Alexia Poe is a Nashville-based strategic consultant and founder of Poe Consulting, LLC, a certified woman-owned firm specializing in strategic communications, crisis management, and organizational planning. With more than 30 years of experience across journalism, government, corporate, and nonprofit sectors, she has served in senior roles for two Tennessee governors, a U.S. senator, and the White House. Poe continues to help organizations and individuals turn complex ideas into clear, actionable strategies.

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