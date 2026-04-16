Raga, Rashtra & Responsibility: Dr. Harvansh Chawla's Book Co-Authored By Karina Chawla & Ojjus Chawla Launched Today

New Delhi - 16th April, 2026 - In a setting that reflected both the evolving times and the enduring power of ideas, the latest book by Dr. Harvansh Chawla, co-authored by Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla, was formally unveiled through a virtual launch on 16th April 2026.

While the format was digital, the occasion carried the same depth, dignity, and intellectual engagement that one associates with a gathering of distinguished minds.

The launch was streamed live on YouTube and Instagram, allowing audiences from across geographies to be part of the moment. What was particularly heartening was the spontaneous engagement from viewers-messages of appreciation, reflections, and thoughtful questions flowed in real time, lending the virtual gathering a sense of immediacy and shared participation, almost as if the audience were present in a physical auditorium.

Bringing together voices from literature, culture, law, and spirituality, the e-launch became more than a formal unveiling-it emerged as a meaningful exchange around the intent, depth, and relevance of the work.

At the heart of the discussion was the recognition that this book is not a solitary effort, but a collaborative expression shaped by Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Karina Chawla, and Ojjus Chawla -each contributing to a work that brings together experience, structure, and thoughtful execution.

Renowned poet, satirist, and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Chakradhar reflected on this collective effort with characteristic insight, noting,“This is not a book that has simply been written-it has been lived and shaped through experience. What stands out is the clarity of thought and the sincerity of purpose that Dr. Harvansh Chawla brings, supported seamlessly by Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla, whose contribution ensures that these ideas reach the reader with both structure and impact.”

Adding a cultural and philosophical dimension, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and eminent Hindustani classical flautist of the Banaras Gharana, Pandit Rajendra Prasanna, observed,“There is a certain musicality in the way this work unfolds-layered, balanced, and deeply rooted. One can sense not just the intellectual depth of Dr. Harvansh Chawla, but also the careful crafting by Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla, who have helped translate thought into a form that resonates.”

From the perspective of law and public life, Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, former Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and former Chairperson of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, highlighted the substance and discipline underlying the work. He remarked,“This book reflects a rare combination of intellectual rigour and social sensitivity. Dr. Harvansh Chawla's understanding of law, governance, and society is evident throughout, while the contribution of Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla ensures that these ideas are presented with clarity, coherence, and accessibility.”

Bringing a spiritual and humanistic lens, Msgr. Fr. J. Carvalho, Director, Agnel Charities, spoke of the deeper intent behind the work, stating,“What makes this book meaningful is not just its intellectual content, but its spirit. It reflects a sincere effort to contribute to society. The collaboration between Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Karina Chawla, and Ojjus Chawla brings together wisdom, dedication, and purpose in a way that is both inspiring and reassuring.”

Reflecting on the depth and collaborative strength of the work, Ashok Singh, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, remarked,“What makes this book truly compelling is the clarity of thought and the sincerity of its intent. Dr. Harvansh Chawla brings a rare ability to connect ideas across culture, governance, and society, while the contribution of Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla ensures that these ideas are shaped with structure, balance, and purpose. Together, they have created a work that is not only intellectually engaging, but also deeply relevant to the times we live in.”

Across these reflections, a common thread emerged-the recognition that the book draws its strength not only from its themes, but from the integrity and intent of those who have brought it to life.

In his address, Dr. Harvansh Chawla spoke with humility about the journey behind the work, sharing,“This book is a culmination of thoughts shaped over time-an attempt to contribute meaningfully to conversations that matter. I am grateful for the collaboration and shared commitment that made this possible, especially to Karina Chawla and Ojjus Chawla for their research and clarity of thought. I am grateful to my parents, Late Shri Kuldip Rai Chawla Ji and my mother Smt Kumud Chawla Ji, for providing me with the best of education and life values, and for encouraging me always to aspire for better and to continue to evolve in life.”

The book engages with themes that lie at the intersection of culture, governance, public thought, and the spirit of Raga, Rashtra, and Responsibility, offering readers a perspective that is both reflective and relevant. Its strength lies in its ability to invite engagement rather than impose conclusions, making it accessible to a wide and diverse audience.

While the launch was conducted in a virtual format, the resonance of the occasion extended far beyond the screen. It marked not just the release of a publication, but the beginning of a larger journey-one where ideas will travel, conversations will evolve, and the work will find its place in ongoing discourse.

The book has been published by BR Rhythms, New Delhi, a publisher specializing in supporting meaningful and culturally rooted publications.

On this occasion, Dr. Harvansh Chawla's website was also launched officially, creating a dedicated digital platform to bring together his work, ideas, and initiatives.

The website serves as a comprehensive space that reflects Dr. Chawla's multidimensional journey-spanning legal practice, international engagement, cultural initiatives, and thought leadership. It is designed not only as a repository of his work, but as a platform for continued dialogue on issues related to culture, governance, and societal responsibility.

About the Authors

Dr. Harvansh Chawla is a prominent figure in the fields of law, public affairs, and international engagement, with decades of experience across legal practice, institutional leadership, and policy discourse. He has been actively associated with national and global platforms, contributing to dialogues around governance, diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange. His work reflects a deep-rooted commitment to India's civilisational values, while engaging with contemporary global challenges across forums including BRICS and other international initiatives.

Karina Chawla is engaged in the areas of communication, cultural thought, and structured content development, with a strong focus on bringing clarity and coherence to complex ideas. Her work reflects a nuanced understanding of contemporary narratives, with an ability to shape perspectives that are both relevant and grounded in broader cultural and social contexts.

Ojjus Chawla is involved in research, conceptual development, and interdisciplinary exploration, with interests spanning public discourse, emerging global themes, and structured knowledge building. His approach reflects a balance of analytical thinking and clarity of expression, contributing to a holistic engagement with ideas across domains.